Close margin, big win: Mamata defeats Suvendu in his home turf Nandigram

After trailing behind BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in the initial rounds of counting, Trinamool Supremo Mamata Banerjee finally defeated Adhikari by 1,200 votes, news agency ANI reported. The margin is slim, but the victory is huge as Mamata contested from this seat for the first time, leaving her home seat Bhabanipur after Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP. Adhikari's political career, on the other hand, revolved around Medinipur - he was a Congress councillor in the Contai Municipality, was a Trinamool MLA from Kanthi Dakshin, was a Lok Sabha MP from Tamluk Lok Sabha Constituency and then the MLA of Nandigram.

As the counting began on Sunday, Suvendu Adhikari was maintaining a comfortable lead. In the afternoon, the trends took a different turn as Mamata started closing the gap and after 16 rounds of counting, Mamata was ahead of Adhikari by a margin of only six votes. Finally, the margin increased to be 1,200.

Nandigram was the most keenly watched seat as it became a prestige issue for both Trinamool and the BJP, for both Mamata and Suvendu. While Nandigram violence of 2007 was one of the launchpads for Trinamool, the Adhikari family has strong roots in Nandigram. With the Adhikari family throwing its weight behind the BJP ahead of the crucial election, it was clear that Nandigram was the route for the chief ministership of Bengal.

In her first message after her victory, Mamata Banerjee thanked everyone and urged people to not take out any victory procession. Urging people to go back home, she said she would address after 6pm.

In the run-up to the polls, Nandigram faced the heat of heavy campaigning and it was in Nandigram where Mamata met with an accident that left her wheelchair-bound. While the accident became an issue of the election, Suvendu Adhikari had earlier said he would quit politics if he loses from Nandigram.

