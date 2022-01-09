With confidence of winning 4 states, Congress says golden opportunity to defeat BJP

As the race to the assembly elections in five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur – has heats up, the Congress expressed confidence about its performance in the upcoming poll battles.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced the poll schedule for the elections in states that will begin on February 10 and continue till March 7. The results will be out on March 10.

The Congress said it was a golden opportunity for people of the five states to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and in the process, issues like inflation and unemployment.

“People of these five states have now got a golden opportunity. Defeat BJP and inflation too. Prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas, cooking oil and pulses have made life difficult for the people in these five states and the country,” said Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala in a virtual press conference.

He said the elections also presented an opportunity for the people in the states to reduce unemployment by defeating the BJP. “In many states like Uttarakhand, the unemployment rate has reached 30 and 40 per cent. Crores of youth are unemployed in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

“We are confident that once again the Congress will hoist its flag in Punjab and along with it the Dev Bhoomi of Uttarakhand is waiting for a new sunrise,” he added.

He said the BJP government in Goa was formed “illegitimately by insulting the majority”, adding the people of the state are rising above the divisions of caste and religion and were looking forward to the Congress once again.

Regarding the polls in UP, he said the party and its cadre have gained new strength and momentum under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has held several public rallies and campaigned in the state in the past few months.

“The political truth is that we have not been able to come to power in Uttar Pradesh for almost three decades and the Congress organisation has got a new momentum and strength at the grassroots level under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra,” Surjewala said.

“We have brought a unique convention of our daughters, girls, youth, farmers, and a new agenda of progress and inclusive development. The way we have been fighting for the people, we will emerge as one of the most important political parties. Uttar Pradesh will now be made Uttam Pradesh,” he added.

On Saturday, the EC said Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will go to polls on February 14 in a single phase, while Manipur will vote in two phases on February 27 and March 3 and Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases.