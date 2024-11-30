Kolkata, Around 180 films from 29 countries will be screened at the 30th Kolkata International Film Festival , its chairman Goutam Ghose said. 180 films from 29 countries to be screened at 30th Kolkata International Film Fest

He said France will be the focus country, with 21 films from the European nation to be screened during the festival, which will be held from December 4-11.

"Around 180 films will be screened, including shorts and documentaries from India and other countries," West Bengal minister and KIFF organising committee member Aroop Biswas told reporters here on Friday.

There will be 42 feature films in four competition sections.

It will include international competition where the coveted Royal Bengal Tiger Trophy will be given in the Best Film and Best Director categories. A total of 14 films will vie for top honours under the international competition section.

The competition in Indian languages section will have 12 films vying for the Hiralal Sen Memorial Trophy and Award. There will also be nine films in the Asian Select Award category and seven in Bengali panorama section, Ghosh said.

There will also be a centenary tribute section for Tapan Sinha, Marlon Brando, Marcello Mastroianni, Mohammad Rafi, Talat Mahmood and Madan Mohan, among others.

A special tribute section will be for Manoj Mitra, Kumar Sahani and Utpalendu Chakraborty who died this year.

Tapan Sinha's Bengali comedy film 'Galpo Holeo Satti' will be the inaugural film at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium on December 4.

The annual Satyajit Ray Memorial Lecture will be delivered by popular Bollywood director R Balki on November 6 while actress Vidya Balan will have an interaction with the audience on December 6.

One of the subjects for panel discussion is 'Intolerance, Global Justice and the Media', scheduled on December 7.

The venues will be Nandan I, II, III apart from Sisir Mancha, Rabindra Sadan, Nazrul Tirtha and Radha Studio.

Three cineplexes Navina, New Empire and Ajanta Cinema will also screen movies.

