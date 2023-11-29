close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Ace designer Rohit Bal still critical, remains on ventilator support

Ace designer Rohit Bal still critical, remains on ventilator support

ANI |
Nov 29, 2023 10:56 PM IST

Renowned fashion designer Rohit Bal, who was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram with pre-existing medical conditions, is still critical and on ventilator support, hospital sources said on Wednesday.

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 29 (ANI): Renowned fashion designer Rohit Bal, who was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram with pre-existing medical conditions, is still critical and on ventilator support, hospital sources said on Wednesday.

HT Image
HT Image

"He is critical and remains on ventilator support," a source at the private hospital informed on Wednesday.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"He is slightly better than previous days but still is on ventilator support," a close friend of his told ANI on Wednesday.

Bal is well-known for his designs that appeal to all genders. He launched his career in fashion designing in 1986 when he and his brother founded Orchid Oversea Pvt. Ltd. In 1990, he made his independent collection debut.

Bal was born into a Kashmiri Pandit family in Srinagar on May 8, 1961.

The largest handloom textile operation in Panchkula, Khadi Gram Udyog, selected Bal to collaborate with them. He opened a flagship store in Delhi, as well as stores in Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Chennai.

Bal also charted a successful career in jewellery designing.

He is known for his works with materials such as velvet and brocade, and his intricate designs are influenced by the opulence and majesty of India.

Bal graduated from St. Stephens College, Delhi, with a bachelor's degree in History.

He pursued a course in fashion at Delhi's National Institute of Fashion Technology. (ANI)

Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out