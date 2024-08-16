Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 spoilers: Megumi finally jumps back into action as 'Shinjuku battle reaches its climax'

Jujutsu Kaisen's 266th chapter is expected to roll out on August 18 at 7 am PT, expanding the ongoing, never-ending battle against the King of Curses. Despite the unending action-laden course taken by Gege Akutami, fans' commitment to each release is a testament to their loyalty to the series. As a small thank-you note, one of the most beloved JJK characters is ready to take on a more active role in the epic showdown between Yuji and Sukuna–Megumi. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 will be out on August 18.

Alleged spoilers for the forthcoming manga chapter have only fanned the fire that will take this breathless fight to the next level.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 spoilers

Reliable JJK scooper @Go_Jover on X released a series of leaks for the next chapter, which will seemingly begin with Yuji listening to Megumi's soul. The message relays his vision of wanting to create a world where his sister Tsumiki wouldn't be exposed to how unfair their present-day world is. Acknowledging how difficult the task was, he still hoped to maintain that fragile life while he was alive, with Tsumiki in mind.

Further expanding on his dream world's vision, Megumi wanted to consume meals made out of habit and go on about mundane tasks like watching the sunlit laundry, easing into a sense of normal they never had a chance to experience. He hoped to walk beside a person like Yuji and see off his sister, exhaling a sigh of relief, thinking, “Ah, I'm so happy.”

Also read | One Piece Chapter 1123 spoilers: New arc revealed amid betrayals and high-stakes

However, with all that out of reach, he pushed himself to come to terms with what he had. On a similar note, Yuji dives into how he, too, eventually realised that people faced with unavoidable realities were often compelled to make certain choices. Yuji understood well how depressed Megumi was, and so he found it extremely difficult to console his friend and give him a sound reason to live, especially since he knew what kind of pain he was battling.

The storyline shifts back to reality, with Sukuna opening Hollow Wicker Basket to counter Yuji's domain. The King of Curses struggled to use Satoru Gojo's style of resetting the exhausted Cursed Technique using the Reverse Cursed Technique. He found its execution too difficult, considering that Gojo's domain still affected his brain.

The manga narrator also digs into the explanation that Hollow Wicker Basket and Simple Domain's outputs are weaker than actual domains. However, there was a way Sukunu could compensate for the output without feeling overwhelmed by his opponent's domain – by keeping the hand sign intact after activating the Hollow Wicker Basket.

Yuji and Sukuna soon get engrossed in the fight. As they exchange blows, the latter expresses how enraged he is by the thought of being looked down upon. As a result, everyone else would suffer the aftermath of his wrath pitted against Yuji.

Jujutsu Kaisen 266's scene changes suddenly. Kid Megumi is in the middle of the alley where he and Gojo met each other for the first time. Megumi asks Yuji the same question he asked Gojo: “What's with the face?” Yuji responds by saying that he would be sad and lonely without him.

Also read | Bye Bye, Earth Episode 6: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

Shortly after that, Sukuna is taken by surprise as his leg sinks into shadow, all thanks to Megumi finally fighting back. While Sukuna had succeeded in submerging Megumi's soul earlier, Yuji's Dismantle had breathed life back into it. Meanwhile, the King of Curses' Mahoraga and Ten Shadow Technique also prove to be ineffective due to their previous destruction.

Yuji is ecstatic to see Megumi is back in the fight. He lands a massive blow across Sukuna's face, and the duo continue attacking each other relentlessly. The fight ends with Sukuna losing. The antagonist was cognisant that his Reverse Cursed Technique would be ineffective against Yuji's Dismantle. Similarly, his Hollow Wicker Basket had also run out of fuel.

Nevertheless, this villain will never accept defeat. Yuji realises that he's harnessed Gojo's method of resetting his Cursed Technique as the cursed tool in Yuji's hands breaks into pieces after Sukuna slashes his gauntlet.

As Sukuna proceeds to open his domain, he's shocked to notice missing fingers on Yuji's left hand. The final scene instantly cuts to a mysterious location where a finger is seen tied up, presumably hinting at Yuji's missing finger.

Editors' final comment at the end reads, “Shinjuku Battle reaches its climax next week.”