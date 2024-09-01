Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 spoilers: Megumi's smile breaks the fandom; ‘Rest in hell Sukuna’

With only three Jujutsu Kaisen chapters remaining after the 268th offering, fans of the wildly popular manga series are not ready to bid farewell to something so dear to them. At the same time, they've been happily chanting “Rest in Hell, Ryomen Sukuna” since the recently leaked spoilers for Chapter 268 blew up the internet. Megumi and Sukuna's fates revealed in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 spoilers.

Set to release on Monday, September 2, the upcoming chapter is a highly anticipated offering that will finally bring the King of Curses down to his knees after a seemingly endless string of showdowns against several JJK characters. Additionally, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 will see the rise of the series' OG trio - Yuji, Megumi and Nobara - as they once again become the central focus of this supernatural and action-packed ride.

A renowned JJK scooper came to the fans' rescue again a few days ago, treating them to a cohesive list of alleged spoilers for the next chapter of Gege Akutami's manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 spoilers

With the emergence of these leaks, JJK lovers finally witnessed the unexpected – Megumi smiling – and Sukuna's highly anticipated and overdue defeat.

Titled “Conclusion,” Chapter 268 begins with Sukuna interacting with Megumi's soul. Verbally punishing the beloved character for killing his sister and many other things, the famed antagonist urges Megumi to give up so he can fully take over the situation.

Megumi swears against silence this time and calls out Sukuna's desperation. Name-dropping Yuji into the conversation, he finds pleasure in forewarning the other of his impending doom. Also, warning him of Resonance, Megumi continues his spiteful rant, feeling relieved knowing that even someone like Sukuna feared dying.

Calling back Sukuna's message to him, Megumi says he never intended to live a proper life from the beginning. Even if he couldn't find a ray of hope to keep going in himself, he agrees that he wasn't the only one in the world. “I think I'll try to live for someone else one more time,” he concludes before the vision fades away and reality sets in again.

As Yuji's domain falls apart, Sukuna's control over Megumi's body also fades away. The King of Curses' reincarnation gets peeled off Megumi's body, causing him to shriek in agony. Good news is finally on the cards for Megumi as he rids himself of Sukuna's ruthless authority over this existence.

Yuji eventually looks down at Sukuna's residual, and a flashback intervenes, revealing the former asking the latter to release Megumi from his clutches. In return, he would spare his life.

Likening himself to Sukuna, Yuji proclaims that being born with a curse without one's knowledge was an easy ticket to becoming a monster. Although he could've easily fallen down the same path, his grandpa's presence in his life turned it all around.

He continues his message, suggesting they should try to live a wholesome life again without cursing anyone and living with someone instead. He supposedly extends an olive branch to his nemesis, willing to live on with him even if everyone else rejects him. An enraged Sukuna pays no heed to Yuji's consolatory words and sarcastically takes a dig at him for playing the fool this far. Sukuna menacingly owns up to his status as a “Curse.”

Elsewhere on the panel, Uraume grasps that Sukuna has finally lost the war. Hakari is left with a big question about their future now that all the epic battles leading up to their finality are over. Uraume affirms that this is indeed the “end.” Uraume explains further that the only plausible reason for Sukuna's defeat was that he was in an “incarnated” body, and they were all lucky for being born a thousand years too late. Her body also gradually disintegrates.

The scene jumps back to Megumi, who is finally awake after all this time. Looking up at his best mates, Yuji and Nobara, he lightens up the mood more by asking what they are doing. The duo replies in unison, “A Kugisaki Survival Suprise.”

Alluding to her own purported death, Nobara takes a sardonic swing at her situation after emerging from the shadows. She also teases her friends about the situation, maintaining that she should've cried out of joy or wet themselves after seeing her alive. Replying to her witty snaps, Yuji admits he teared up a bit when the Resonance was hit. Megumi claimed otherwise, as he had already been exposed to a world of terrors inside Sukuna.

Despite his perennial absence, Satoru Gojo makes another special appearance – but not as expected. Yuji pulls out letters from the highly praised sorcerer, informing the others that Shoko handed them to him. Megumi and Nobara are stunned to see Gojo go against his ways as they can't even bring themselves to envision him writing letters.

With only two letters in the mix, Yuji confirms that he never received a written piece because he already had an in-person chat with Gojo. The contents of Nobara's letter are emotionally enlightening in the most unprecedented way. Gojo had mentioned her mother's whereabouts. Nobara had never thought of touching those threads.

Megumi's instant response to his letter starkly differs from Nobara's as he burst out laughing. The letter comically talks about the fate of Megumi's dad, Toji Fushiguro. “Unfortunately your father isn't around anymore because I killed him!! Sorry!!” Gojo nonchalantly wrote in the letter.

Conversations about meeting the others, saving Yuta, and expressing gratitude take over on an unserious note. The figurative heavy air blocking all the fun in the manga has indeed lifted. Spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 end with the editor's comment: “Is Okkotsu alright? Three more chapters until the finale!”

The high-in-demand manga series is expected to be on a break next week. This means that fans will be offered some room to breathe after Monday's chapter's ultimate conclusion of the warring clash. JJK chapters will wrap up with the 271st edition, to be included in the Weekly Shonen Magazine's Issue #44. The manga finale is slated for Monday, September 30.