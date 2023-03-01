Possible deaths to expect in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3

As Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 approaches, fans brace themselves for more heartbreaks and tragedies. The anime franchise is known for its dark and unpredictable world, where even the most beloved characters can meet their end at any. As the series approaches its endgame, fans speculate about who will survive and who will not. In this article, we explore five characters who are likely to die in the upcoming season.

Hange: Sacrifice for the Final Battle

Hange's ominous foreshadowing in the trailer suggests that her time may be up. (MAPPA)

Hange has been a reliable ally of Commander Erwin and a fan favourite since her debut. However, with Erwin already dead, fans fear her fate in the final battle against Eren Yeager. Hange's ominous foreshadowing in the trailer suggests that her time may be up. As a key player in the fight against Eren, it would not be surprising if Hange sacrificed herself to save her comrades.

Zeke: Redemption or Death?

Zeke Yeager's fate remains unclear after the events of the last part of season 4. While some fans believe that he has already died, others speculate about his redemption arc.(MAPPA)

Zeke Yeager's fate remains unclear after the events of the last part of season 4. While some fans believe that he has already died, others speculate about his redemption arc. However, if he were to die, it would not be underwhelming, given his impact as one of the series' most memorable antagonists. Some fans even predict that his death will come at the hands of his arch-nemesis, Levi.

Levi: The End of Humanity's Strongest Soldier?

Levi, humanity's strongest soldier, is not in top shape to face Eren and his colossal Titans.(MAPPA)

Levi, humanity's strongest soldier, is not in top shape to face Eren and his colossal Titans. His injuries from his fight with Zeke are evident in the trailer, raising concerns about his fate. His death could spur Mikasa to take up the mantle of humanity's strongest soldier and continue the fight with renewed vigour.

Reiner: A Hero's Death

Reiner Braun is a man plagued with guilt and severe mental torment, making him a likely candidate for death.(MAPPA)

Reiner Braun is a man plagued with guilt and severe mental torment, making him a likely candidate for death. He has even offered to be sacrificed before, and his death could be the final chance to become the hero he always dreamed of. If Gabi were to inherit his Armored Titan, it could help fulfil his goal.

Eren: The Protagonist Turned Big Bad

Eren Yeager's progression from a revenge-seeking kid to a misanthrope feels natural in the war-torn world of Paradise.(MAPPA)

Eren Yeager's progression from a revenge-seeking kid to a misanthrope feels natural in the war-torn world of Paradis. As the final villain, his death or the destruction of all countries except Paradis seems plausible. His actions over the years were geared towards achieving his goal, and his death may be a part of the scenario he envisioned.

While these characters are likely to die, Hajime Isayama's storytelling style always keeps readers on their toes. More characters may meet their end as the series approaches its conclusion. Attack on Titan's world is unpredictable and unforgiving, and fans brace themselves for more heartbreaks and tragedies.