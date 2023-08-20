News / Entertainment / Ariana Grande celebrates the 10th anniversary of her debut album ‘Yours Truly’

Ariana Grande celebrates the 10th anniversary of her debut album ‘Yours Truly’

ByJahanvi Sharma
Aug 20, 2023 12:44 AM IST

Ariana Grande will celebrate the 10th anniversary of her debut album ‘Yours Truly’ on August 30, 2023.

A Grande celebration is in the pipes it seems. On the 10th anniversary of her debut album ‘Yours Truly’ Ariana Grande has announced that she will be re-releasing the album along with a deluxe version and tons of new content. Additionally, the pop star has planned a weeklong celebration, with live performances, merch drops, interviews and behind-the-scenes from the album's recording days.

The ‘ThankU Next’ singer will also be releasing a documentary on the album.

In an Instagram post shared on August 19, 2023, Ariana shared a teaser video announcing her week-long plans for celebrating the album, beginning with the re-released deluxe version on Friday, August 25, 2023.

The video also teases the fans with hints of live performances of the songs with never-before-seen throwback bonus content.

The ‘ThankU Next’ singer will also be releasing a documentary on the album, titled ‘Yours Truly and Forever’ on September 1, 2023.

Earlier, she had shared photos from an orchestral performance, featuring sheet music of her songs “Baby I,” “Tattoed Heart,” and “Daydreamin” with the caption “almost ten.”

Well, Arianators can't keep calm after the announcement made by the singer and are already excited about the songs that will be included in the deluxe versions.

Yours Truly was officially released on August 30, 2013. The album's songs were recorded over a period of three years and featured collaborations with Big Sean, Mika, Mac Miller and Nathan Skyes.

