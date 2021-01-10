IND USA
100 percent occupancy in theatres: A distant dream amid the pandemic?
Theatres have been running with 50 percent occupancy after they were permitted to open in October 2020.
Theatres have been running with 50 percent occupancy after they were permitted to open in October 2020.
bollywood

100 percent occupancy in theatres: A distant dream amid the pandemic?

After an attempt to make it 100 percent occupancy in Tamil Nadu theatres was revoked by the Centre, it seems that the situation is a bit dicey for cinema halls even in 2021. We spoke to trade and industry people for their take on the future of theatres as of now.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 07:52 AM IST

Theatres are still struggling to get back on their feet across India. Though 50 percent occupancy has been allowed, no film has been able to lure the audiences enough that they forget the Covid 19 scare to venture inside.

Tamil Nadu recently tried raising the occupancy to 100, only for the Centre to revoke the order and ask them to revert back to the original cap. In such a scenario, what does it say about the rest of 2021 for theatres? Does this move dishearten the trade?

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh feels even if the occupancy is raised to 75 percent, it will be great. “On weekends, on an average we have 80 percent occupancy across India for all big films which worked at the box office. In today’s time, what can happen is people will go the next week after release, seeing the houseful signs and if reports are good. It will happen sooner or later, it all depends on the big films and when they come, like ’83, Radhe, Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom. A lot is in the pipeline, hopefully happy days should be back again,” he says.

Also read | Vaani Kapoor: Industry has been heavily affected by the virus, we need to bring people back to cinemas

But how have theatres been coping with the 50 percent cap so far? Do they see it becoming 100 anytime soon? We got in touch with Rajender Jyala, Chief Programming Officer, INOX Leisure, who says, “We are very hopeful. Fortunately, Covid cases are coming down. All other industries have opened up. It all depends on the content. Unfortunately, no big Bollywood films are coming. But whether it was Tenet or Wonder Woman, we had houseful shows at 50 percent. In regional films, two-three Tamil films did well. So was the case with a Bangla film. Pongal is the biggest festival in the south, like Diwali in north India. Master, starring Vijay is one of the biggest releases. So capacity makes a difference to a big budget film like that.”

From an exhibitor’s point of view, this reluctance towards 100 percent occupancy is disheartening. Akshaye Rathi says these are grave times for movie exhibition.

“Big ticket, anticipated films are not releasing, and they won’t release until occupancy is large. It’s a chicken and egg situation. The government has done absolutely nothing to help this sector till now. More capacity needs to be done to revive. Many parts of the world have been opened for half a year now, and nowhere has it been reported that there was a spread from cinema halls. Cinemas are very controlled environments. When local public transport, malls everything has opened to normal capacity, I don’t know why cinemas are being singled out,” rues Rathi.

However, according to trade expert Atul Mohan, 50 percent occupancy doesn’t matter on weekdays because the footfalls in theatres is anyway less than weekends. He explains, “Government knows better, what is good for whom but I think weekends are the main earning for the industry. The maximum revenue is generated then, because occupancy goes up to 80 percent for a good films. Even an average film enjoys 50 percent occupancy on a weekend. Whereas on a weekday, in any multiplex not more than 5-10 percent people come. Therefore 50 percent doesn’t affect much then.”

