2022 will be a game changing year for me: Ranjeet Punia

Actor-model Ranjeet Punia, who was recently seen in film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, feels that as an actor one should not restrain himself from taking projects across industries.

“We should be proud to be a part of such rich culture and diversity. Each province has its own unique colours and flavours. So, as a performer, when I get opportunity to work across regions, I’m more than happy to take it up. I’m a Punjabi and a part of the industry there while I love working in Hindi and Telugu projects as well. Why to restrict my craft to limited languages and mediums?” says the Khaali Peeli actor.

Punia says his long-awaited dream of working with director Abhishek Kapoor got fulfilled and the wait for film’s release was worth it.

“I was in love with his idea of film-making since I watched Kai Po Che. So, when got this opportunity I had to grab it in a blink. Also, the role was quite different from the antagonist I played in Khaali… The icing on the cake was working with one of the finest actors of Bollywood — Ayushmman Khurrana.” He played actor Vani Kapoor’s brother Ajit in the movie.

Due to pandemic, a lot of his work and projects have gone haywire but he is keeping his fingers crossed for all to fall in place.

The young actor is glad that 2022 will see a number of films hitting the theatres.

“As expected and planned, my next to release is a Punjabi film Shava ni Girdharilal with Yami Gautam and Himanshi Khurrana, directed by Gippy Grewal, followed by Hawa Singh and John Abraham starrer Attack. Apart from these are a Telegu film and a few music videos. So, 2022 will be a game changing year for me,” he says.