2nd complaint filed on Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh for ‘crude’ mimicking of daivas; insulting Tulu tradition

Bengaluru-based High Court advocate Prashanth Methal has filed a complaint against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for insulting the traditional Tulu spirit-worship, as depicted in Rishab Shetty's Kantara movies. This is the second complaint filed against the actor who issued an apology in this matter. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh during the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).(PTI)

Second complaint on Ranveer Singh

The Hindu reported that a complaint has been filed by advocate Prashanth Methal at the High Grounds Police Station, with his written complaint alleging that the actor mocked the sacred daiva tradition during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on November 28 in Goa.

The complaint also alleged that Ranveer performed a caricature of the Panjuluri/Guliga daiva, revered in the coastal Karnataka region. The advocate reportedly claimed that the performance was ‘crude, derogatory, and comical’ and caused ‘deep hurt’ to Hindu sentiments, especially in the Tulu community.

The complaint also mentioned how Ranveer referred to the daiva as a ‘female ghost’, which the advocate termed ‘blasphemous’ and showed ‘deliberate disrespect’. He demanded that the police initiate legal action against Ranveer.

This comes after December 1, when Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) submitted a complaint to the police against Ranveer for insulting Chavundi daiva. The complaint was submitted at the Panaji police station in Goa.

Ranveer Singh’s apology

After considerable backlash on the internet following the viral video of Ranveer mimicking the daivas, he issued an apology on social media. “My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration,” he wrote.

Ranveer also apologised for hurting sentiments, writing, “I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise.” The incident that offended the Tulu community occurred when Ranveer interacted with Rishab at IFFI’s closing ceremony and mimicked the daivas, despite being asked not to by the Kannada actor.