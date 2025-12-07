Thiruvananthapuram, The 30th International Film Festival of Kerala beginning here on December 12, will open with the film “Palestine 36,” directed by Annemarie Jacir. 30th International Film Festival of Kerala to open with Palestine film

The film is an epic historical drama which portrays the Palestinian uprising against the British colonisation.

The opening film takes its name from the year when Palestine began to revolt against British rule and Zionism, a release from the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, the organisers of the event, said on Sunday.

The IFFK, which enters its 30th edition, will be held at the state capital here from December 12 to 19.

The inaugural film was awarded the best film at the Tokyo International Film Festival and was Palestine's official entry for the best international feature film at the 98th Academy Awards.

Another film by Jacir, ‘Wajib’ for which she won the IFFK's Golden Crow Pheasant in 2017 will also be screened as part of the package of films which won Suvarna Chakoram in the early editions of the IFFK.

The Chalachitra Academy also announced that the Lifetime Achievement Award of the 30th IFFK will be conferred on renowned Malian filmmaker Abderrahmane Sissako, in recognition of his profound contribution to world cinema.

Born in Kiffa, Mauritania, Sissako’s family moved to Mali, where he spent his childhood. He made his first short film Le Jeu in 1989 as his graduation project.

His full-length feature film debut, Life on Earth , released in 1999, was featured in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar at the Cannes Film Festival that year, and the definitive breakout hit was the 2014 film "Timbuktu."

Sissako's films are primarily focused on globalisation, displacement, exile, identity, and the struggles of everyday life in Africa, which helped bring African cinema into the global spotlight.

Sissako’s five films will be screened this year at IFFK. Life on Earth , Waiting for Happiness , Bamako , Timbuktu , and Black Tea are the movies to be screened at the festival.

The IFFK’s lifetime achievement award, introduced in 2009, is presented to a filmmaker who made significant contributions to the art of cinema during their career.

Earlier recipients of the award include Jean-Luc-Godard, Werner Herzog, Fernando Solanas, Alexander Sokurov, Jiri Menzel, Majid Majidi and Bela Tarr.

