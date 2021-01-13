Aadhar trailer: Saurabh Shukla, Vineet Kumar Singh in a tale of common man's struggles, film hits theatres on Feb 5

The trailer for Aadhar landed online Wednesday afternoon. Directed by National Award-winning Suman Ghosh, of Podokkhep (2008) fame, the film features Vineet Kumar Singh, Raghubir Yadav, Sanjai Mishra, andSaurabh Shukla, among others.

Set in rural India, the film traces the journey of introduction of Aadhar card in India and its implementation, through the journey of the first person to have enrolled for Aadhar. The trailer opens with villagers going crazy with a rumour that Bollywood star Salman Khan is visiting the village.

However, it is only a government official, played by Saurabh, announcing the introduction of Aadhar. The trailer makes some smart comments on the contemporary socio-political environment. Dialogues like "Bharat aur India ekahi des hai ki alag alag hai (Are India and Bharat two different countries)?", in response to the the officer announcing that Bharat is on its way to become India, do the trick.

Vineet, who plays the lead character, is seen facing adversities and physical assault at the hands of certain officials. One villager even wonders how the village is yet to enter India, after decades of Independence.

Talking about the film, Vineet had earlier told Hindustan Times, "I feel, it has come out pretty good, I saw a first edit of the film and I feel it is something on the lines of Mukkabaaz. Not similar, of course, this is a completely different subject and film. But the level, I would say. The best part is that the film is not pro-Aadhar or anti-Aadhar. We have ensured it is an objective portrayal of what the common man felt (while getting a card made during the initial days of Aadhar’s introduction)." Aadhar is slated for a theatrical release on February 5.

Recently seen in two women-centric films, Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl and Saandh Ki Aankh, Vineet came to limelight with Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur and later won hearts with the filmmaker's Mukkabaaz.





Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON