Aadhar trailer: Saurabh Shukla, Vineet Kumar Singh in a tale of common man's struggles, film hits theatres on Feb 5
The trailer for Aadhar landed online Wednesday afternoon. Directed by National Award-winning Suman Ghosh, of Podokkhep (2008) fame, the film features Vineet Kumar Singh, Raghubir Yadav, Sanjai Mishra, andSaurabh Shukla, among others.
Set in rural India, the film traces the journey of introduction of Aadhar card in India and its implementation, through the journey of the first person to have enrolled for Aadhar. The trailer opens with villagers going crazy with a rumour that Bollywood star Salman Khan is visiting the village.
However, it is only a government official, played by Saurabh, announcing the introduction of Aadhar. The trailer makes some smart comments on the contemporary socio-political environment. Dialogues like "Bharat aur India ekahi des hai ki alag alag hai (Are India and Bharat two different countries)?", in response to the the officer announcing that Bharat is on its way to become India, do the trick.
Vineet, who plays the lead character, is seen facing adversities and physical assault at the hands of certain officials. One villager even wonders how the village is yet to enter India, after decades of Independence.
Talking about the film, Vineet had earlier told Hindustan Times, "I feel, it has come out pretty good, I saw a first edit of the film and I feel it is something on the lines of Mukkabaaz. Not similar, of course, this is a completely different subject and film. But the level, I would say. The best part is that the film is not pro-Aadhar or anti-Aadhar. We have ensured it is an objective portrayal of what the common man felt (while getting a card made during the initial days of Aadhar’s introduction)." Aadhar is slated for a theatrical release on February 5.
Recently seen in two women-centric films, Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl and Saandh Ki Aankh, Vineet came to limelight with Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur and later won hearts with the filmmaker's Mukkabaaz.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anupam Kher honours mother in emotional Humans of Bombay post, read here
- Anupam Kher has spoken about his mother, and the sacrifices she made to ensure that her children could lead happy lives. Read the note here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Take a peek inside Anushka-Virat's gift hamper, sent to paps requesting privacy
- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli sent a special gift hamper to the paparazzi, requesting privacy for their newborn daughter. Here's an unboxing video.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neetu Chandra says she was replaced by Kangana Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu
- Actor Neetu Chandra has said that she had signed Tanu Weds Manu, before Kangana Ranaut was brought in to replace her, on Madhavan's recommendation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhishek Banerjee: Soon there will be a bottleneck in the industry due to shoots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra is a proud sister as Parineeti's Girl on the Train teaser debuts
- Priyanka Chopra is excited to watch her cousin, Parineeti Chopra, in The Girl on the Train, which was given a release date on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant's 'fans' target comedian Daniel Fernandes for joking about his death
- Comedian Daniel Fernandes has issued a statement after he was targeted by fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, for making jokes about his death.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohit Saraf on Ludo’s success: You want assurance that motivates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shoojit Sircar returns to social media: Wanted some sanity, had to get out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan completes 12 years as an actor: 'It has been overwhelming'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saiyami Kher: After Mirzya didn’t work, filmmakers who'd signed me hired others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milind Soman: In 2021, I hope that I can resurrect my business and rehire people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena shares major throwback pic with Saif, is envious of her old waistline
- Actor Kareena Kapoor expressed envy for her old waistline in a major throwback picture from her courtship days with Saif Ali Khan. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia shares a stunning no-makeup selfie, is that Ranbir’s jersey behind her?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are excited to celebrate first Lohri
- Neha Kakkar took to Instagram to share her excitement about celebrating her first Lohri as a married woman. Check out new pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BBC documentary shines light on Jiah Khan's death, Sooraj defends himself
- Sooraj Pancholi and Aditya Pancholi defended themselves in a new BBC Two documentary series about the death of Jiah Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox