Aaliyah Kashyap answers fan’s question on how much she spends in a month. Watch

Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, answered questions sent in by fans in her latest YouTube video. She touched upon different subjects, from what she learnt in 2021 to her gap year to her monthly expenditure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“How much money do you spend in a month?” was one of the questions asked to Aaliyah. She replied, “Way more than I should is the answer to that question. Mostly on just food and clothes. I online shop once every two weeks and order out at least three or four times a week, which is obviously not good. And I eat out a lot. Food and clothes are what I spend most of my money on and I am trying to cut back. Trying is the word there.”

Currently, Aaliyah is back in Mumbai as she is taking a gap year. She intends to drop out of Chapman University in California, where she is currently studying, and apply to a few colleges in New York and Europe. She said that she wants to pursue fashion marketing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On being asked about the biggest thing she learnt about herself in the year gone by, Aaliyah said, “The biggest thing I have learnt, it may sound narcissistic, but I am a very strong person. I have realised I went through so much s**t this year in my personal life, with my family, friends and a lot of other things that I don’t put on the internet. But I went through a lot of personal stuff, even with my mental health, which I have spoken about. The fact that I have pushed through and I am still here, I am proud of myself for that.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also see: Step inside Aaliyah Kashyap’s room with see-through wardrobe and artwork inspired by her tattoo. Watch video

Aaliyah also talked about her New Year’s resolutions. “One is definitely to be more consistent with working out and fitness because I have become so unhealthy. I eat s**t and I don’t work out. Also, eat healthy. Just basically a healthier lifestyle, which is my New Year’s resolution every year, don’t really follow through on those ones but this year, I am determined,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.