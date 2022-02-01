Aamir Khan and ex-wife Kiran Rao catch up for work, bid adieu with a hug after wrap up. Watch

Actor Aamir Khan was spotted with his ex wife Kiran Rao, outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai's Bandra. The former couple was seen talking to each other, before they left in their respective cars.

A paparazzo's account shared a video of Aamir and Kiran standing outside a building and discussing something as they wait for their cars to arrive. Later, Kiran and Aamir hugged each other before taking off separately.

Aamir and Kiran tied the knot in 2005 - they are parents to 10-year-old son Azad Rao Khan. Before that, Aamir was married to Reena Dutta for 16 years. Aamir and Reena have two kids together, daughter Ira Khan and son Junaid Khan.

Aamir and Kiran announced their separation in July last year with a joint statement. “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other," it read.

“We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together,” the statement added.

Read More: Salman Khan headbangs with Shah Rukh Khan, does Dabangg step with Aamir Khan in new video; fans love ‘khandaan’ moments

Despite the separation, Aamir and Kiran continue to maintain a cordial rapport with each other and are often spotted together for work purposes. They are co-producers of Laal Singh Chaddha, which stars Aamir in the lead and Kareena Kapoor opposite him. During the film's shooting in Ladakh, Aamir and Kiran's son, Azad, was with them through the trip.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON