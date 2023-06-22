Aamir Khan, Deepak Tijori looked at each other in fear before Ghulam train scene: Accident nahin hona chahiye

Deepak Tijori, who worked with Aamir Khan in Ghulam, spoke about the train scene in the film. In a new interview, Deepak recalled how the train motorman told them about avoiding accidents as he wouldn't be able to apply brakes. Deepak said that he and Aamir looked at each other in fear upon hearing it. Deepak also revealed Aamir had recommended him for Ghulam (1998) just like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992). (Also Read | When Deepak Tijori revealed Aamir Khan recommended his name twice for films) Deepak Tijori and Aamir Khan featured together in Ghulam.

Ghulam, an action film, was directed by Vikram Bhatt. It starred Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Deepak Tijori, Sharat Saxena, Rajit Kapoor, Mita Vashisht, and Ashutosh Rana among others. The film released on June 19 and was a success at the box office.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Deepak said, "As per the scene, I trip on the tracks while running. I freeze and this is when Aamir pulls me out. Now we are used to this thing that ‘Gaadi ka driver brake maar dega time pe (The driver will apply brakes on time)’. We expected the motorman to do the same."

"But he told us, ‘Dekho, mere paas aisa brake nahin hota hai. Tum log yeh mat sochna ki main brake maarunga aur gaadi ruk jaayegi. Tum log please distance rakhna. Accident nahin hona chahiye (I don't have such brakes. Don't think that I will apply brakes and the train will stop. Please keep distance. An accident shouldn't take place)’. Aamir and I look at each other in fear and were like ‘Oh my God’. We rehearsed a couple of times to understand how much time the train takes to cover a distance."

Deepak will direct an adventure thriller film Tipppsy. He is all set to make his acting comeback with the upcoming romantic film Ittar. Helmed by Veena Bakshi the film also stars actor Rituparna Sengupta in the lead role. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Deepak made his acting debut with Mahesh Bhatt's musical romantic film Aashiqui, released in 1990. He was also a part of some other blockbusters such as Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Khiladi, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Baadshah, Vaastav, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Raja Natwarlal among others. Apart from acting, he also directed several Bollywood films including Oops, Fareb, Fox and Do Lafzon Ki Kahani.

