Aamir Khan reveals why nephew Imran Khan didn't fit in: 'Everyone offered him mainstream films because he looked good'

Aamir Khan has revealed that his nephew, former actor Imran Khan once shared with him on why he quit acting 10 years ago. Speaking with Indian Express, Aamir said that Imran "finds it difficult to fit into the mainstream construct". He added that while Imran performs well in films such as Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and Delhi Belly, he "won't fit" in regular Hindi movies. (Also Read | Aamir Khan's Raja Hindustani is ‘very uncomfortable to watch’, says Imran Khan) Imran Khan shared with Aamir Khan his discomfort in starring in regular Hindi films.

Aamir Khan shared why Imran Khan quit films 10 years ago

Aamir said that Imran wants to be an actor and isn't "comfortable with herogiri". Talking about his nephew, Aamir said, "Yes, Imran has a certain creative instinct. He finds it difficult to fit into the mainstream construct we have. That’s not his natural space. Which is why he’d do really well in a film like Jaane Tu and Delhi Belly (2011). He’s in his element there. But the moment you put him into a regular Hindi film, he won’t fit. He’s not comfortable with herogiri. He wants to play a real person. Everybody was offering him mainstream films because he’s good-looking. But he wants to be an actor, and not a star."

All about Imran's film career, quitting the profession

Imran made his onscreen debut when he played the childhood version of Aamir's character in his iconic films, such as Mansoor Khan's romantic film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. In 2008, Imran made his debut as a lead actor in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na alongside Genelia D'Souza.

He has also starred in several other films such as Kidnap, Luck, I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. Imran was last seen in Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut in 2015. He has been on a break from films since then.

Imran is considering making an acting comeback and is going through projects to find the right one. Imran recently revealed that a spy series with Disney+ Hotstar was in the works, but it got canned. Filmmaker Abbas Tyrewala was making the series, but the project was dropped.