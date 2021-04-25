Aamir Khan's daughter Ira plays with Instagram filters only to realise 'shinning sunglasses' don't suit her, see pic

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has had a realisation: shinning sunglasses don't look nice on her. She came to the conclusion while she was playing with Instagram filters.

She shared a picture on her Instagram Stories on Sunday morning in which a filter placed a shiny pair of sunglasses on her face. The animated oversized brown sunglasses were stone-studded. While she posed, showing her dimple, she said it did not look nice on her.

"Shinning sunglasses do no look nice on me," she captioned the picture. She added, "I'm awake!! Sleepy but awake."

With Mumbai under lockdown, Ira has been keeping herself occupied with numerous activities. She was recently seen practising kick-boxing with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. In the post shared earlier this month, Ira confessed it was her first attempt at it. "Kick-boxing is clearly not my thing. What are my arms even doing?! Also... dropping Popeye is clearly not my thing either," she said while sharing a video from their session.

Nupur also shared a picture of Ira working out and cheered for her. Sharing the picture, Ira had called him an excited puppy.

Ira confirmed her relationship with Nupur in February this year. Sharing a series of pictures of the couple on the occasion of Promise Day, as part of Valentine's week celebrations, she said, "Its an honour to make promises with and to you #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy."

Aamir's daughter made her directorial debut with the play, Euripides’ Medea, in 2019. It starred Hazel Keech in the lead role. Aamir, on the other hand, will soon appear in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor plays the titular role in the movie which is an adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.

