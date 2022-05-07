Abhay Deol says he was gaslighted by directors: 'There are directors who are just using you to get ahead in life'

Abhay Deol has said that he feels manipulated by some of the film directors he has worked with. The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Imtiaz Ali's Socha Na Tha in 2005, has appeared in over 20 movies since then. He has now said that his trusting nature has been taken advantage of in his career. Also Read| Cousins Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol meet fans post dinner together, people call them 'gentlemen'. Watch

Abhay said that he now believes that being honest is not always good for someone. He also said that he used to be a naive and idealistic person but has changed now.

He told MidDay, "Honesty is not necessarily the best policy. I’ve always tried to be who I am, what you see is what you get! When you wear your heart on your sleeve, you can also be reactionary. I’ve been taken advantage of, manipulated and gaslit by directors I worked with! There’s a narrative about you, that’s false."

He added, "I’ve made mistakes not just in trusting people I shouldn’t have but also in being honest! There are directors who don’t have your best interests at heart and are just using you to get ahead in life but I had to experience those people otherwise I would be this naïve, idealistic kid, reactionary too, oblivious to the fact that there are people who harbour ill will!"

Abhay was last seen in the 2021 crime comedy film Velle alongside Anya Singh and Mouni Roy, and his nephew Karan Deol. He will be next seen in Jungle Cry, based on the lives of 12 underprivileged and orphan children from Kalinga Institute in Odisha and their triumphant journey to the International Junior Rugby Tournament held in the UK in 2007. Directed by Sagar Ballary, the film also stars Steve Aldis, Rhys ap William, Sherry Baines, Richard Elfyn, Julian Lewis Jones and Ross O'Hennessy.

