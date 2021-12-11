Abhishek Bajaj hopes the spike in Omicron cases does not impact film industry again

As the cases of the Omicron variant is on the rise in the country, many including actor Abhishek Bajaj are worried if it would once again lead to a shutdown.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor, whose film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has just released in cinemas, only hopes that the situation does not impact the theatres in the country, as it would affect the film business yet again

Talking about if he thinks there is a concern that there might be a situation that people will not go out to cinemas again, the actor says, “I do feel concerned but I think that people have adapted to the change. I think we are used to living with the pandemic. Now everyone wants to live their life normally. People just don’t want to be alive but want to live their lives.”

He further notes that people are more aware about the virus and the safety precautions. “I don’t think audience will be reluctant about going to cinemas because of the current rising cases. Also shutting down again cannot be an option because it will again cause loss of livelihood, which honestly no one can afford,” says Bajaj.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many countries have gone into lockdown mode again, and Bajaj says while he does not want to happen in India, he adds, “If the government thinks about another lockdown then we will have to comply. But we want to learn to live with it.”

The actor, who debuted with Student of the Year 2 (2019) is relieved that finally he has another theatrical release, even though the gap between his two releases has been huge.

“Things have got delayed for me too. After Student of the Year, this is the first release for me after such a long time. I have done other projects also but this is my first film releasing in cinemas. The industry generates so much employment,” he says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hoping to see the momentum going in the film industry the actor says that he is glad to see people getting back to the magic of cinemas. “The feel of watching a film is in cinemas. I have always preferred that. OTT was a phase and that was also okay because people couldn’t go out. But when it comes to theatres the whole feel is very lively and you get involved in a film. The experience is different. Every actor wants to see himself on the big screen, not at home screens,” he ends.