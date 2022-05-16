Abhishek Banerjee: OTT will reach a saturation point, don’t remember last show I was excited about

Abhishek Banerjee has found success in a host of OTT content- be it playing the serial killer in Paatal Lok, Pitchers or Typewriter. With a considerable experience on the medium, he feels that there is a saturation point which the web space will eventually reach at the rate it’s going,

“It does seem like that. I don’t remember the last show which I was excited about, and also the kind of shows which come your way, you don’t see the excitement level which we saw probably in projects we have done. There is a saturation which is definitely going to come in,” he says.

The 37-year-old, who celebrated his birthday on May 4, says it will happen in a couple of years. “We love formulas in our industry. Hum ek ke baad vaisi hi films banate hain. For example, Dum Laga Ke Haisha. When a production house like for that film makes one on small towns, everybody starts making films about small towns. Stree was a genre bending horror comedy, we had not seen something like that. Everybody started doing that and terribly failed,” adds Banerjee, who has a busy year ahead with three web shows and the film Nazarandaaz.

Elaborating on why those projects fail, he goes on to say that there is not much thought put into them. Banerjee says, “You don’t make things just because they are working out, but because you believe in it. I you don’t believe, that will show in the story. The same with sports drama, some don’t click.”

His most popular show remains Paatal lok, which released in 2020 and recently completed two years. With the second season on the way, fans have already started expecting to see him, even when his character Hathoda Tyagi died in the first season. Banerjee is amused, “I don’t know why! People just want to see, par voh possible nahi hai! I am excited for the new shows I am doing. It is going to be a busy year. Next year I start taking it slow again. For my birthday, I wanted to run away but had to stay here for work commitments, nahi toh main kahin pahaadon mein hota.”