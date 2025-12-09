Search
Tue, Dec 09, 2025
Acting legend Judi Dench says sight loss 'a crusher'

AFP |
Published on: Dec 09, 2025 06:00 pm IST

Acting legend Judi Dench says sight loss 'a crusher'

Oscar-winner and James Bond star Judi Dench has said sight loss due to macular degeneration means she can no longer see faces clearly, calling the condition a "crusher" as she marked her 91st birthday on Tuesday.

Acting legend Judi Dench says sight loss 'a crusher'
Acting legend Judi Dench says sight loss 'a crusher'

The veteran star of stage and screen, whose role as "M" in eight Bond films shot her to global fame, has suffered from the degenerative eye condition for over a decade.

Last year she disclosed it had reached the point where she had effectively been forced to retire.

Since then, a further deterioration means she can now only see faces even at close quarters "in a fog".

She still puts the television on but just to listen to, she added in the interview with the Radio Times listings magazine to mark her birthday.

Dench, nominated seven times for an Academy Award, won for best supporting actress in 1998 for her eight-minute turn as Queen Elizabeth I in the romantic period piece "Shakespeare in Love".

Also an acclaimed stage actress, she said she can still remember reams of Shakespeare but "can't remember what I'm doing tomorrow" and admits to worrying about cognitive decline.

Asked about Hollywood star Kevin Spacey, a longstanding friend with whom she acted in the 2001 film "The Shipping News", Dench was quick to give him her backing.

Spacey is currently facing a civil battle in the UK over sexual assault allegations after being acquitted of similar accusations in criminal proceedings in 2023.

"Kevin has been exonerated and I hear from Kevin, we text," she said.

She was more reticent about disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, whose predatory sexual behaviour she has in the past condemned.

Weinstein was the producer of "Shakespeare in Love" and became a friend.

"I imagine he's done his time," she said.

"I don't know, to me it's personal forgiveness. I just think..," she said, her voice trailing off.



This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
