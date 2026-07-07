Actor Divya Unny 'disturbed' by men spitting on her poster: 'Majority of men don't respect women'

A viral video showing a Sensodyne advertisement, featuring actor Divya Unny, being spat on has sparked outrage on social media. While many urged the actor to react to the incident, Divya chose to look beyond the personal insult, saying the episode was a reflection of the larger disrespect and violence women continue to face in society rather than an attack on her alone. Divya Unny reacts to paan spit on poster featuring her.

Divya Unny reacts to men spitting on poster featuring her Divya took to Instagram, and in a video, she revealed that many people had been sending her a viral reel showing a Sensodyne poster featuring her face plastered on a wall, covered in paan spit. She pointed out that while the wall also displayed posters of several male politicians, it was only the woman's face on the advertisement that had been targeted. Divya added that many social media users had expressed their anger over the incident and urged her to react to it.

Reacting to it, Divya said, "Over there, it is not me Divya Unny, on that poster; it is just a woman's face, that could be any woman. I can't take it personally, ki Divya Unny ke face pe thooka (spat on Divya's face). I'm not going to do that because it would be a thoughtless reaction. Yes, did I feel a little upset or disturbed about it, absolutely I felt disturbed about it. But if you compare this to what women in this country go through, from little girls to women in their 60s and 70s, this doesn't even come close. It's not even worth my fingernail compared to the violence and mistreatment they face. It's just a group of men spitting."

She added, "Yeh bilkul sharamnaak baat hai, lekin kya yeh naaya news hai? In India's population, the majority of men don't respect women. They can't think about women's POV. They don't even think of women as human beings. Jo aurton ke saath ho raha hai is desh mein, jis tarah se unki zillat ki jaa rahi hai, unhe maara jaa raha hai, dabaya jaa raha hai, uske khilaaf main ladne ki koshish karungi, uske upar filmein banane ki koshish karungi taali unka mindset change ho (What is happening to women in this country—the way they are being humiliated, assaulted and oppressed—I want to fight against that. I want to make films on these issues so that people's mindsets can change)."