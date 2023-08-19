OMG 2 actor Govind Namdev urges censor board to make exception; rethink A certificate

Actor Govind Namdev recently posted about OMG2’s adult censor certification on his Facebook account. He slammed the CBFC for giving the film an A-certificate. Now, he is asking the CBFC to reconsider its decision as the film is targeted towards teenagers.

“OMG, O MY GOD is released finally with 24 Censor cuts n senseless A certificate so that teenagers should not see the movie for whom the movie is made And Cesor has passed it ! Jo dimaag censor board ko Adipurush jaisi behuda film ko censor karne mein lagana chahiye tha woh unhonene OMG 2 jaise thoughtful-progressive film ko katane-kutane mein kharch kar diya! waah! It will be a wise step if Censor rectify its mistake n give at least UA certificate to let a positive revolution set in for the betterment of our society’s teenagers upbringing. Thunderous applause by the audiences in theatres today speaks volumes about the film. God bless … (sic),” wrote the actor, who reprised his role as a pujari in OMG2.

Talking to us, he shares, “Sex education is a necessity for the youth, who don’t have any guidance about what they feel, how their body reacts or about the good and bad touch. They end up listening to altu faltu people, who misguide them. Once they are caught in the web, they are unable to figure a way out. Parents or elders can’t guide them kyunki ghar par aisa mahul nahi hota ke khul ke baat kar sake. Their friend circle is the only space where teenagers feel free to talk and often, they are of the same age group and don’t have much information. They, too, rely on books or the net. So, basically they are misguided. That’s what we have shown in OMG2 that the kid is so misguided that he ends up in front of a train. Why should such a situation arise? That means it there is a fault in our education system. We should rectify it and that’s why I wrote the post.”

He adds that he is unable to comprehend why the censor board decided to not let the kids see the film and gave it an A certificate. “It defeats the purpose of the film. They shouldn’t have passed the film then. The film was made for the education of teenagers and they won’t be able to watch. And people, who have seen the film, have appreciated that the topic has been discussed in a proper manner.”

The actor urges the censor board “to rethink their decision of A certificate” and make an “exception”. “If there is a will, changes can be made. People are liking the film, and for the film to reach far and wide, I request the censor board to try to make and work towards a change.”

OMG 2

The sequel of Umesh Shukla’s 2012 satire OMG - Oh My God!, OMG 2 is directed by Amit Rai. It is co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, both of whom starred in the first film. The sequel stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Akshay among others.

