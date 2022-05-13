Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Actor Harshvarrdhan Kapoor’s journey is like no other!
Marking his debut as a producer at such a young age speaks volumes about his commercial sensibilities
Published on May 13, 2022
Actor Harshvarrdhan Kapoor has subverted expectations right from the get go. His debut film, Mirzya (2016), with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra set the tone for his career – he was never going to be the quintessential star kid. What has followed ever since has been a journey full of content-driven character choices.

His filmography boasts a unique original filmography with cult hits like Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018) and Spotlight, a Vasan Bala directorial from the Netflix anthology, Ray. And of course, who can forget his scene-stealing cameo in Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK vs AK!

Now, Thar, has arrived and it’s being critically lauded by many. Even those that haven’t fully gotten on board with the neo-Western action thriller as yet, have talked positively about its ambitious visual landscape and production design along with the film being peppered by subtle and nuanced performances.

Marking his debut as a producer at such a young age speaks volumes about his commercial sensibilities. The film has been mounted on a lavish scale and there’s no doubt that Thar has added another feather to Harshvarrdhan’s cap. We can’t wait to watch the next big thing this performer-turned-producer has in store for us.

