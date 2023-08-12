Madhurima Tuli: Happily moved on in life, enjoying singlehood

Actor Madhurima Tuli is happy to focus on work for now and let her personal life take its own course. Madhurima Tuli

“I don’t understand why women can’t be single and happy till whenever they want. I had my share of relationships whether they worked or not! I am content that I gave my hundred percent to whatever I have done in life – be it professional or personal. I sleep with a clear consciousness every day. And then, some things in our lives are meant to be forgotten. So, I have happily moved on and I’m fully living my life.”

The Avrodh (2020) and Baby (2015) actor adds that her parents too have given up on the issue. “Till two years back, my father was after me ‘kar le biyah’. Later, he too, gave up and eventually said ‘jo karna hai karo but don’t blame me later’. So, for now, it’s all on me and I am surely not averse to the idea of marriage. I too will settle but not very soon.”

On waiting to find love again, she adds, “Of course, why not! Love is a beautiful thing and we all need someone in life. For now, I want to go slow and wait for it to happen when it’s supposed to. I believe if you are happy inside you attract goodness in life, and it reflects on your personality. That’s how I have lived till date and continue to do so.”

Tuli was in Uttarakhand for a long shooting schedule. “It’s so good to be at work and then take a well deserving break as and when. I only take up projects that have meaningful content, else I am more than happy to wait. My film Tehran is all set for a release and I am waiting for the date announcement. In Uttarakhand, I shot a digital film tentatively titled 1.40 AM with Sanjay Kapoor and Arbaaz Khan,” she says

