Aditi Iyer on becoming youngest solo Indian artist to simultaneously hit no.1 spots on two global radio charts

Currently prepping for her 12th board exams, singer Aditi Iyer already has her career plan charted out. She says she has got into Berklee College of Music, USA and is planning to pursue vocal performance.

What brought this 17-year-old into limelight is her latest single, Deleted Your Number, which has featured in Top 100 of Digital Radio Tracker (DRT) charts. “I am overjoyed at the wonderful appreciation it has got. I have been busy with promoting the song, and feel humble that it appeared on so many charts,” she exclaims.

She has become the youngest solo Indian artist to have simultaneously hit no.1 spots on two coveted global radio charts namely, World Top 200 (Indie), Europe Top 200 (Indie) along a grand debut on the DRT Mainstream TOP 200 alongside her favourite pop icons Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Adele, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and more with her new track Deleted Your Number. She continues, “I shared this news with many people closest to me. I didn’t expect I would reach this position, and I’m honoured because of the appreciation.”

Iyer is opera-trained too. Talking about how her interest in music began, she reveals, “I just wanted to find a good voice teacher, and felt it was important to know the technique. I was about eight years old, when we came across someone who is very knowledgeable. I enjoyed western classical and wanted to learn it.”

While most singers aspire to get into playback singing, upcoming musicians like her have chosen the indie route and want to stick to it. When we ask her the reason, she quips, “I am really interested in indie music, and always been inclined towards English music. I was born in London and have lived internationally, so I was exposed to that music at an early age. I really felt passionate about it, and decided that is what I want to do in life. Thus, I couldn’t help but take the route of English indie music. I plan to professionally pursue music, and hopefully crack a record deal. I have this big ambition of being able to accomplish that.”

