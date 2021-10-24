Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aditya Roy Kapur brings the house down with impromptu performance in Gurugram, fan says ‘Rahul Jaykar zinda hai’

Aditya Roy Kapur wowed fans with an impromptu performance at Cyber Hub in Gurugram. Watch videos here.
Aditya Roy Kapur is currently shooting for the Hindi remake of Thadam.
Published on Oct 24, 2021 05:21 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Aditya Roy Kapur, who is shooting for the Thadam remake in Delhi-NCR, surprised fans with an impromptu performance at Cyber Hub in Gurugram. Several videos have been shared online, in which he can be seen playing the guitar and even singing along, as the audience cheers him on.

Fans showered love on Aditya and some were even reminded of Aashiqui 2, in which he played a musician struggling with alcohol addiction. “Rahul Jaykar zinda hai (Rahul Jaykar is alive),” a Reddit user commented. In the film, Aditya’s character Rahul died by suicide after realising that he had become a burden on his girlfriend Aarohi (Shraddha Kapoor), who put her own career on the backburner to take care of him.

“Uff this guy looks like a dream,” a fan wrote on Reddit. Another called Aditya the ‘coolest lad’. “Be still my beating heart,” a third said.

Aditya is currently shooting for the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Thadam, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Vedika Pinto. While Vedika is at the shoot location already, Mrunal is yet to join the team.

“They are going to shoot in Delhi-NCR till October 29. They are currently shooting in Gurgaon but then there are other locations in Delhi that are also planned in the coming days. We still have shoots planned in Connaught Place, Paharganj, Jantar Mantar, Humayun’s Tomb. There was also a small shooting segment done in Chandni Chowk also recently,” line producer Javed Khan told Hindustan Times.

On the precautions being taken by the team, a source said, “There is no bio bubble as such because there is 100 percent vaccination among the crew. Even things are looking fine outside. It is going smooth without any hassle, but of course, the crew is smaller. However, all precautions are being taken to make sure that all cast and crew members are safe.”

