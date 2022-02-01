Aditya Seal on pandemic: I don’t even remember how long has it been without shooting on a set

Life after getting married to girlfriend Anushka Ranjan isn’t any different from it used to be for Aditya Seal. It’s been two months since they tied the knot in a quintessential big fat Indian wedding.

“Things are exactly the same. I don’t feel any difference, also because I got a house in Anushka’s building before the wedding, right in the next wing. For last six-eight months we have been doing the house together. She had been coming here for all day long, now it just feels like she has a different place to sleep, and that’s all,” says the actor, who will be seen next in the film Rocket Gang.

Due to the third wave of the Covid pandemic, it has been a while he could step out for a proper shoot. He tells us, “I don’t even remember how long has it been without shooting. Everything you do is from your home now, be it social media, narrations, script readings on video calls. The last project I shot for was a song with Dhvani Bhanushali, on a proper set. It has been difficult, everything is on hold right now. The next film I will be doing, things are uncertain as we don’t shoot in India for that one.”

Since he is holed up inside his house due to delays in shoots, we ask Seal what all keeps him and Anushka busy. He says, “We have actually a bunch of friends in our building, we meet almost every day. Since ours is a new house, built from the ground up, we are still sinking into the place, we are still doing it up, decorating it with tid bits. Apart from this, every night is reserved just for us watching something together.”

Discussing each other’s work commitments is also on their plates. “I tell everything about my projects to her, and vice versa. But we don’t try and interfere in each other’s work, however an opinion won’t kill,” he shares.

