Adivi Sesh on the pandemic situation: We will only be able to release films eight months of the year from now on

His film Major has been in the making for two years now. Based on the life of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Adivi Sesh steps into his shoes for it. But Covid hasn’t made things easy, and he details how it is like starting and finishing a project when the situation is ever changing.

“The film was supposed to come out earlier in 2021, but we had last two schedules remaining for shoot. Then the lockdown came. We finished that and were going to ramp up our work again, but then Covid positive cases increased. It will be two years start to finish by the time this film releases,” says the actor, aiming for a release next month, amid so much uncertainty.

While he awaits the release of Major, the actor has others in various stages of production, in the pipeline. However, Covid’s third wave has impacted that naturally. Asked if he would be comfortable venturing out to shoot as of now, he says, “No, I was recently having a conversation with the film’s team, maybe we just want to pause for a bit. It will be a weekly call, whether we can shoot that week or not. This is how it’s going to be, I believe. There will be eight months in the calendar, and we can only release our films in those eight months.”

Considering the scale of the project, the locations too were scattered across the country, and involved a lot of people even amid the pandemic. “It was crazy. We shot in mountainous, rugged terrains, it was easy because wahaan log nahi the, Covid nahi tha. Getting access to army installation in the middle of a pandemic was really tough. We had a lot of sets, total eight on this one, for a film of this size,” recalls Sesh.