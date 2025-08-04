Thiruvananthapuram, Eminent filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Adoor Gopalakrishnan on Monday justified his remarks on the Kerala government's project to promote filmmakers from marginalised sections and said his statements were intended to empower them and improve their technical knowledge. Adoor Gopalakrishnan justifies remarks on film funding for women, marginalised

He said he wanted women filmmakers and those belonging to the SC/ST sections to continue in the film industry, and that's why he wanted them to undergo expert training in movie making and on how to utilise government funding.

Speaking to reporters here, the veteran said he was not responsible for the interpretations made by the media about his statements during the government-organised film conclave on Sunday.

He stressed that the films, being made with government finance, should have social relevance, aesthetic beauty, and technical excellence.

Stating the need for those directing films to have knowledge about movie making, Gopalakrishnan said he wanted the filmmakers from the marginalised sections to be updated periodically and get proper orientation under experts.

"The women filmmakers and those belonging to the SC/ST category should be continued in the industry...I said for their good... My intention was their upliftment. I never tried to picture them in a poor light and viewed them as derogatory," he said.

The 'Swayamvaram' director sought to know from the media what was objectionable in his remarks at the conclave.

"I saw films by some of such filmmakers. I felt that there were issues due to the lack of orientation in their films. I specifically mentioned these two categories of directors, as they are financed by the government," he further said.

Besides empowering them and giving them proper guidance, such filmmakers should also be given orientation on how to utilise public funds, he added.

He also criticised singer Pushpavati for interrupting his speech during the conclave and said she had no connection with the cinema.

When reporters asked about a police complaint lodged against him, Gopalakrishnan said, "Let them complain. They have all the rights to the same."

Earlier in the day, Dalit activist Dinu Veyil lodged a complaint with the Museum police and SC/ST Commission against Gopalakrishnan, accusing him of insulting the entire backward community through his statements in the conclave.

While Port Minister V N Vasavan extended support to Gopalakrishnan, saying that his words were misinterpreted, Higher Education Minister R Bindhu rejected the veteran's remarks and said the government has the responsibility to ensure justice to those who have been denied all these years.

Gopalakrishnan has not criticised the government's stand, Vasavan said, adding that he just suggested exercising caution while disbursing funds in connection with the funding for filmmakers.

Bindhu, however, said there is nothing wrong with the government providing funds for women and those belonging to the SC/ST community for expressing their creativity.

Stating that filmmaking is an expensive process and there is nothing wrong with providing funds for the same by the government, the minister also said that it is one of the best projects of the cultural affairs department.

Gopalakrishnan on Sunday said the current practice of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation providing ₹1.5 crore to prospective filmmakers from marginalised sections has not been producing the desired results.

He said the aspiring filmmakers belonging to these sessions should first undergo proper training by experts before such funds are disbursed.

