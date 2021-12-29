After break-up, Sushmita Sen pens note on ‘ups and downs’ of 2021: ‘I feel renewed’

Sushmita Sen reflected on the year gone by in her new Instagram post and thanked her fans for their support throughout. She said that she hopes for ‘an incredible 2022’.

“A girl loves compliments!!! And boy, my timeline is blessed with an avalanche of those!!! Thank you beautiful people for being a part of my life & for believing in my journey!!! 2021 has been a gratifying year…with its delicious ups & downs (a graph called life),” she wrote.

This year has been eventful for Sushmita, personally and professionally. While her relationship of three years with Rohman Shawl came to an end recently, she was also praised for her performance in the second season of Aarya.

“As we near the end of this year…I feel renewed, with a deep sense of gratitude…for all the goodness that has touched my life!!! YOU are a BIG part of it!!! I love you guys!! Look forward to an incredible 2022…A year of beautiful manifestations!!! Stay positive…hopeful & happy!!! #itsallhappening for you & not to you!!!” she wrote. She added hashtags such as ‘love’, ‘belonging’ and ‘note of gratitude’.

Last week, Sushmita announced her break-up with Rohman. “We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!!” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Earlier this month, the second season of the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya, starring Sushmita in the titular role, released online. She plays the role of a doting wife and mother who is forced to take over the reins of her husband’s drug empire when he is killed.

Co-directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat, Aarya is an adaption of the Dutch show Pinoza. The series will return for a third season.

