Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / After the success of Chhorii, Nushrratt Bharuccha to do two more female-led films
bollywood

After the success of Chhorii, Nushrratt Bharuccha to do two more female-led films

The actor opens up on the success of her latest release Chhorii; adds that playing a pregnant woman in the film was the ‘toughest emotional journey’ for her
(Photo: HTCS)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 11:56 PM IST
ByTitas Chowdhury

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer horror film, Chhorri, which released recently, has been receiving rave reviews. She is being lauded for her versatility and performance as a pregnant woman in the story themed on female foeticide, which many see as the herald of Nushrratt Bharuccha 2.0.

Going forward, she will be a part of two more woman-led films. “I am doing Janhit Mein Jaari, which is another female-oriented film. It gives out a strong social message through humour. Then there’s Ram Setu. I’m really proud of it. It’s an important film and I’m happy to be part of it. Post that, the audience will get to see me in another female-centric film. If a story chooses me and if it’s meant to happen, it will happen.”

Talking about the success of Chhorii, she shares, “I feel proud to be part of a story like this, where you get to impact people in a certain way. I went to a film set recently and my costume assistant walked up to me and told me how much she loved the film. All the love and appreciation that are coming my way for Chhorii is overwhelming.”

RELATED STORIES

Bharuccha admits that playing Sakshi, her character in the film, was “the toughest emotional journey” for her. She elaborates, “It was emotionally very draining. I’m glad I didn’t know which scene would follow next. I took one day at a time. If I did take all the emotions at one time, I would have been overwhelmed and completely overdone by them. I’d broken down on the set twice. In one of the scenes, I ended up screaming and shivering.”

After playing a solo protagonist in Ajeeb Daastaans that released earlier this year and now, Chhorii, the actor believes that the industry has changed its perception of her as an artiste. “I can finally and very confidently say that the industry has put their faith in me,” she says, adding, “It was a little bit of a fight and trial and error in the beginning. (So far) I largely did comedy films with unreal premises, where I played over-the-top characters. For people, seeing me in those happy-go-lucky roles was easy to accept and then forget.”

Happy that filmmakers are able to visualise her in a different light now, Bharuccha says, “Today, makers are thinking about out-of-the-box casting. They are investing more time in an actor by conducting workshops so that they can blend in with the world against which the story is set. The industry has started giving me that chance now.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP