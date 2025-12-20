Mumbai, Actor Agastya Nanda says he watched and studied war drama films, including his grandfather and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's "Major Saab", to prepare for his role of Arun Khetarpal in "Ikkis". Agastya Nanda sought inspiration from grandfather Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Major Saab’ for ‘Ikkis’

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, "Ikkis" revolves around Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military honour.

“We took a lot of inspiration and have seen a lot of lovely films like ‘Refugee’, ‘Major Saab’, and ‘Border’, and these were classic Indian films. I would watch them for my own study," the actor said in a media interaction on Friday evening.

"However, this is a different subject altogether; it has a different kind of segment of the army. I’m glad I got an opportunity to play a soldier,” Agastya said.

In "Major Saab", which released in 1998, Bachchan played the role of Major Jasbir Singh Rana, while “Refugee”, which marked the acting debut of Abhishek Bachchan, featured him in the role of a mysterious man who guides people across the Rann of Kutch border between India and Pakistan.

Agastya revealed a cherished family rule in the Bachchan household: to not discuss films.

“We’ve a rule at home that we don’t discuss movies, so no one ever discusses what films we are doing, what scenes we’ve today, what are we going to do next. That’s a dining table rule. So, of course, they know about the film, and they’re excited. But as a family, they are like, ‘Figure it out', kind of guidance,” he said.

The film is produced under Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and is set to release on January 1, 2026.

For Agastya, “Ikkis” isn't just another role; it’s a crucial moment in his career that he believes hinges on proving his mettle as an actor.

“I'm extremely grateful that Dinu sir supported me at a time when my first film didn't really work, I didn't really get the best reviews, and to still have faith from him and Sriram sir was great. But to me, this is my last chance to prove myself, I've treated it like that,” the actor, who made his debut with the 2023 film “The Archies”, said.

“This film for me is not just a film, it's very personal. I've only learnt that from Sriram sir, he doesn't do anything that isn't organic to him, he's so pure about his intention, that's so inspiring. I'll take it to every film after this. I've had such a rich experience. It's very tough for me to just grab and do anything,” he added.

Agastya believes he has grown significantly as an actor since he began working on “Ikkis” at the age of 21.

Reflecting on his journey, the 25-year-old actor said, “I feel like a different person...I would call this my foundation to take into every film after this, whether it's on the acting side, or even the way Dinu sir has guided me. Showing a lot of faith in a young boy is not very common but they did."

Expressing his eagerness to share the film with the world, he said, "It's been a really long and fun journey. We’ve made this film with a lot of love. We're happy with what we've made. Now, hopefully that translates onscreen. No one has done this; it wasn't an easy film to do.”

Talking about the challenges faced during the shooting, Agastya said that filming action sequences involving tank stunts was the most challenging for him.

“There were many times when we were shooting, we felt anything could happen. We had to create these tanks and they're not very safe structures to work on. Some of the action sequences in the second half are quite daring.

There was that fear that the thing could just fall, when you're taking a turn sometimes and you're about 20-30 feet above the ground, you feel scared sometimes but we had rehearsed, we practiced,” said the actor who is two-film old in the Hindi film industry.

“Ikkis” also features late movie star Dharmendra, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Speaking of working with Dharmendra – who passed away last month due to prolonged illness – Agastya shared he has limited screen time with the cinematic legend, who he described as “warm and energetic”. He admitted being “nervous” when he first met Dharmendra.

“The story is such that we don't really have physically together, but there are a lot of interconnected moments. A day's work . There's one particular scene in the film which we had, and I was very nervous; I didn't know how to behave, what to say.

"He’s so warm and welcoming, you don't feel like he's a senior; he'll talk to you like a friend. Like, usually people sit on set and then they go back and come only when required, but he was always there,” Agastya said, adding he had heard several stories about Dharmendra from his grandfather.

"Watching the film with that lens now makes you feel kind of unfortunate that he couldn't see the performance he's given, it's so endearing,” Agastya said.

