Ahaan Panday calls back fan after security pushes him away, poses for selfies at Ganpati darshan

Saiyaara actor Ahaan Panday's gesture towards fans outside the residence of Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar has left the internet in awe. Several videos and pictures of the actor visiting Ashish's home on Thursday evening for Ganpati darshan emerged on social media platforms. Ahaan Panday posed with many fans as he stepped out in Mumbai.

Ahaan Panday poses with a sea of fans as he steps out in Mumbai

In a video, Ahaan is seen stepping out of his car and walking towards the pandal. He smiles as he poses for the paparazzi. A fan approaches Ahaan, but he is pushed away by his team. Later, Ahaan calls him and posed for a selfie before stepping inside the pandal.

After he came out of the pandal, a sea of fans, including children, asked him for photos, and Ahaan obliged everyone. He also smiled, shook hands and placed a hand on his chest as a gesture of thanks to them. He was also seen continuously mouthing, "Thank you."

Ahaan briefly posed for the camera before getting inside his car. After sitting inside his car too, he rolled the window down and posed for selfies with his fans as well as shook hands with them. For the occasion, Ahaan wore a cream kurta and pyjama. He was accompanied by his father, businessman Chikki Panday.

Internet in awe of Ahaan's gesture

Reacting to the videos, a fan said, "What an amazing sweet handsome guy.... Who follows culture so beautifully." "Ahaan looked so charming, but what made it even more special was his kindness while meeting all the fans. He truly knows how to win respect and love, not just attention," read a comment. A person wrote, "He shines with humbleness." An Instagram user said, "Ahaan Panday being the sweetest, poses with his fans."

About Ahaan's debut film

Ahaan made his Bollywood debut with Mohit Suri's Saiyaara alongside Aneet Padda. In the film, he plays the role of Krish Kapoor, an emotionally complex musician, while Aneet is seen as a budding journalist, Vaani Batra, who aides Krish by writing songs. Their romance and the challenges that come with it form the basic premise of Saiyaara. The film ended its theatrical run with a collection of ₹570 crore, the highest for any romantic film in Indian cinema history.