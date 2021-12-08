Ahan and I making our debuts with actioners is coincidental: Suniel Shetty

Actor Ahan Shetty recently made his acting debut with Tadap. His performance as an action hero who seeks revenge has received a thumbs from the film fraternity. Father Suniel Shetty, who is currently beaming with pride, says, “I never realised that he is such a thinking actor. You always feel ghar ki murgi daal baraabar. As a father, we always try correcting them because you feel that you know more than them. Suddenly, when I saw my boy on the big screen, it hit me that after doing 120 films, I couldn’t do what he has done!”

29 years back, Suniel marked his debut as an actor with Balwaan (1992), an actioner. “Ahan and I making our debuts with actioners is coincidental,” he says. But the 60-year-old is quick to add that it was a call that his son had to take to start his career with a deglamorourised role.

“There are a lot of negatives that he began with. He came as angry character, with a face that is distorted and not pretty all the time. He didn’t shave, had under-eye circles, burnt lips and messed up hair. But his gamble has paid. His confidence and self-belief have worked wonders for him,” he shares.

Suniel’s Malayalam film, Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, hit the screens a day before the release of Tadap. Talking about how a box office clash with his son upset him, he says, “I wasn’t aware that they are releasing the film. Though I wish well for the film, I knew where my priorities were. It was my son’s debut. You see my timeline or any posts on social media… it was only about Ahan. As a father, I don’t think I was wrong. My priority was father Suniel Shetty and not actor Suniel Shetty.”

