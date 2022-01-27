Ahan Shetty on wedding rumours: It’s not fair but you can’t control these things

A few days back, rumours mills were abuzz that actor Ahan Shetty is all set to tie the knot with girlfriend, fashion designer and influencer, Tania Shroff this year. But Shetty tells us that there’s no truth to the story. “Right now, my main focus is my work, and I’m working towards my second film. When I feel like I need to say something about my personal life, I’m not going to hide it,” he shares.

Quiz him if news headlines about his love life bother him and he candidly says, “No, because it’s something I brought into light. I don’t hide anything from anyone; I’ve been very honest. Having said that, sometimes, it’s not fair that such articles come out, but you can’t really control that.”

But the 26-year-old actor is quick to add that speculative news items have never affected his equation with Shroff. “We know and understand each other and what we mean to each other. If a third person says something and that affects us, then we’ve to question the relationship, which we never have. We’re very comfortable with one another. Communication, I believe, is the most important aspect in a relationship,” he elaborates.

Shetty, who marked his acting debut with Tadap (2021), garnered appreciation from industry heavyweights including the likes of Amitabh Bachchan and Mohanlal. Talking about it, he says, “It was a fantastic feeling. What more can you ask for? Some of the biggest names from all over India posted the trailer and the teaser and said such nice things about the film when it came out. The amount of love I received for my performance in the film was unbelievable. I didn’t expect that kind of response. It was a bit surprising for me. It was surreal. I’m so glad that everyone really enjoyed the film.”

So, how did his family react to his debut? “My family was really happy and proud of me. They’ve seen the work I’ve put in over the past few years. They were elated to finally see everything coming together, and the love and appreciation I received from everyone,” shares the actor.

However, Shetty doesn’t want to turn complacent. “I’ll go into every film telling myself that I’ve to prove myself. I don’t take it as pressure but I want to be on my toes, constantly. I like challenging myself because it makes me feel uncomfortable. I want to push myself a little more with each film. I don’t want to be content and happy. I want to give 150% to everything I do and maybe, 10-15 years down the line, I may tell myself that I’ve arrived,” he ends.