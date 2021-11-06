Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aishwarya Rai poses with Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Jaya, Aaradhya, and the whole Bachchan clan
bollywood

Aishwarya Rai poses with Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Jaya, Aaradhya, and the whole Bachchan clan

Amitabh Bachchan shared a complete family picture on Friday from their Diwali celebration.
Amitabh Bachchan shared a family picture from their Diwali celebration. 
Published on Nov 06, 2021 07:58 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Amitabh Bachchan had left his fans wondering after the Diwali pictures shared by him featured all the members of the Bachchan family except Aishwarya Rai. The actor has now addressed the grievances of his fans by finally sharing a complete family picture that also has Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya in frame. 

Sharing Diwali greetings again, Amitabh wrote on Instagram, "Family prays and celebrates together ..  is pavan afsar par, shubhkamnayein - deepawali mangalmay ho (Best wishes on this occasion - Happy Diwali)" The picture shows Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya seated on the left with Aaradhya between them. Sweta Nanda's son Agastya Nanda and sister-in-law Natasha Nanda also joined them in the picture on the right. Her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda is seen seated on the floor.

RELATED STORIES

Earlier, only Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Sweta and Navya were seen in the Diwali pictures shared online. 

The fans were elated to finally catch a glimpse of Aishwarya Rai in the family portrait, many of whom were also keen in knowing the details of the grand Bachchan residence. A fan wrote, “Wish you a happy Diwali Amit ji. Wondering more about the art work in the background. Can you share some details.” Another asked in humour, “Sir piche ki painting majanu bhai n bnayi h kya. he is outstanding #majanubhai.” Many others called it a “Complete family” and “perfect family” in the comments section. 

Amitabh Bachchan on Friday shared two pictures featuring him, Jaya Bachchan and their children, Abhishek and Sweta to show how they all have changed over a few decades. He had written, “Some picture sitting positioning never change, even through time ..”

Also read: Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli celebrate Diwali with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya and Abhishek at Jalsa, silver chairs are back

The 79-year-old had joked about what was missing in his family picture on his blog. The actor had written, “the only thing out of place in the picture , are my sandals by Nike .. they be the support system for my fractured toe, which still limps along in its repair and reform.” 

The Gulabo Sitabo actor is currently nursing a toe injury and has been sporting comfortable mismatched shoes with his suits on his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aishwarya rai bachchan aishwarya rai photos aishwarya rai indian looks amitabh bachchan sweta nanda bachchan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mira Rajput reveals her best friend had a crush on Shahid Kapoor

5

Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan, Bhumi attend Khushi Kapoor's birthday bash

Inside Anil’s Diwali party: Khushi cuts birthday cake, poses with Janhvi-Arjun

'This can't be my home': Mira reacts to Delhi's severely polluted air quality
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP