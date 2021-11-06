Aishwarya Rai poses with Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Jaya, Aaradhya, and the whole Bachchan clan

Amitabh Bachchan had left his fans wondering after the Diwali pictures shared by him featured all the members of the Bachchan family except Aishwarya Rai. The actor has now addressed the grievances of his fans by finally sharing a complete family picture that also has Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya in frame.

Sharing Diwali greetings again, Amitabh wrote on Instagram, "Family prays and celebrates together .. is pavan afsar par, shubhkamnayein - deepawali mangalmay ho (Best wishes on this occasion - Happy Diwali)" The picture shows Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya seated on the left with Aaradhya between them. Sweta Nanda's son Agastya Nanda and sister-in-law Natasha Nanda also joined them in the picture on the right. Her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda is seen seated on the floor.

Earlier, only Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Sweta and Navya were seen in the Diwali pictures shared online.

The fans were elated to finally catch a glimpse of Aishwarya Rai in the family portrait, many of whom were also keen in knowing the details of the grand Bachchan residence. A fan wrote, “Wish you a happy Diwali Amit ji. Wondering more about the art work in the background. Can you share some details.” Another asked in humour, “Sir piche ki painting majanu bhai n bnayi h kya. he is outstanding #majanubhai.” Many others called it a “Complete family” and “perfect family” in the comments section.

Amitabh Bachchan on Friday shared two pictures featuring him, Jaya Bachchan and their children, Abhishek and Sweta to show how they all have changed over a few decades. He had written, “Some picture sitting positioning never change, even through time ..”

The 79-year-old had joked about what was missing in his family picture on his blog. The actor had written, “the only thing out of place in the picture , are my sandals by Nike .. they be the support system for my fractured toe, which still limps along in its repair and reform.”

The Gulabo Sitabo actor is currently nursing a toe injury and has been sporting comfortable mismatched shoes with his suits on his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.