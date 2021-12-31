Ajay Devgn: Hope and pray things don’t take a turn for the worse, my hands folded in prayer

The New Year has begun on a shaky note for the film industry, and actor Ajay Devgn is hoping for everything to get better soon. The actor is keeping a close tab on the developments. “As of just a few days ago, Delhi was put on yellow alert. Other Indian states have indicated new lockdown restrictions. Sources say the Omicron variant may dampen the year-end and beginning of 2022 plans for most people around the globe. This puts all of us, including the entertainment industry, on a back foot. I just hope and pray things don’t take a turn for the worse. People’s health and pockets must not suffer,” says the 52-year-old.

The year forward looks busy for him with his directorial, RUNWAY 34, scheduled for release in April, his much-anticipated web debut Rudra: The Edge of Darkness likely to release in March. And then, he is starting two to three new films too, including Singham 3.

Devgn’s film, Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior remains the highest grosser for Bollywood in over two years. It released in January 2020, just when the Covid scare was spreading across the world. Does he see times like those coming back?

“Tanhaji dominated the box office for over two years. There are films that made massive money in the middle of the pandemic, too, so I am hopeful. I would certainly say that yet another film will come along and break records. Why not? If a Hollywood film like Spider Man can get in massive ticket money, why can’t a Hindi film? SS Rajamouli’s (filmmaker) RRR shows such great potential. Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi raked in around Rs.196 crores in the middle of a pandemic,” says the actor, adding that he is hopeful and has got his “fingers crossed and hands folded in prayer”.

Talking about his packed slate, he will also be seen in a special role in RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Devgn has spent over three decades in the film industry. Sharing what has kept him going all these years and he quips, “What keeps me motivated are simple things. Exercise, cinema, family time are all inspiring. Discipline and dedication become a way of life after a point. There are things that are completely out of our control like the current pandemic. However, we can’t afford to be shirkers. We just need to move because none of us can turn the clock back. Time lost is time lost.”