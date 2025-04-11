Akshay on Jaya Bachchan's criticism of 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha': If she has said it, then it must right

Menu Explore
PTI |
Apr 11, 2025 04:23 PM IST

Mumbai, Akshay Kumar on Friday said only a fool would criticise his social dramas such as "Padman" and quickly backtracked when informed about Jaya Bachchan's criticism of the title of his film "Toilet Ek Prem Katha".

"If she has said it, then it must be right. I don't know. If I have made a mistake by making a film like ‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha’ and then if she says it, then it must be right," the actor said when told about Jaya Bachchan's remarks.

But replying to the journalist's initial question about being at the receiving end of criticism for his social and political films, Akshay said, "I don’t think anyone has criticised my films, koi bewakoof hi hoga aisi criticise karega . I have made ‘Padman’, ‘ Airlift’, and ‘ Toilet -Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Kesari’ and ‘ Kesari 2’ and there are many such films... I have made these films with all my heart . A films teaches so many things to people. I don’t think anyone has criticise it.”

"Toilet Ek Prem Katha" promoted the government campaign against open defecation.

Jaya Bachchan, in a recent interview with India TV, had said that she would never see a film that had toilet in its title.

"I would never go to watch a film with such a name. Is that really a name?"

Akshay spoke about how he will keep trying to bring about a positive change.

"It is always an effort. For example, 'Toilet was an attempt to build a toilet in every home and the film is shown for free around villages by the government even today. 'Padman' was about sanitary pads so that a daughter could talk to her father about her periods. Somewhere they touch your consciousness and that's the attempt always."

Akshay Kumar’s next "Kesari 2" also stars Ananya Panday and R Madhavan. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma, the film releases on 18th April.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

