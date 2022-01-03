Alaya F reveals she tested Covid-19 positive a week ago, has tested negative twice now

On Monday afternoon, actor Alaya F shared on her social media that she had tested positive for Covid-19 a week ago and has since tested negative twice.

Taking to Instagram, Alaya penned a lengthy note explaining that even though she did not experience any Covid-19 symptoms, she underwent the Covid-19 test as she had to travel somewhere. Unfortunately, the result came back positive.

Sharing the note on her Instagram story, Alaya wrote, “Hi Everyone! I had tested positive for Covid a week ago, I had no symptoms and nobody around me had any symptoms. I tested because I was supposed to be travelling. I have isolated from then till now.”

The actor added that she wanted to be sure before announcing on social media so she went for a second test. “Since I hadn't developed any symptoms whatsoever and neither had anyone that was in contact with me, just to be sure, before I announced it on social media, I tested again on the 30th of December and that report turned out to be negative. I continued to quarantine and to confirm this, I did another test on the 1st of January. As of today, I have now tested negative twice,” her note further read.

However, the actor said that she followed all the Covid-19 protocols and informed all those who came in contact with her about her diagnosis.

“During this time, I have isolated and informed everyone that I had been in contact with, so that I was in accordance with all Covid protocol. But thankfully, it has now been confirmed that I am Covid negative. Thought it was important to put out the story here to avoid any speculation. Please mask up and stay safe, don't take this time lightly. Happy New Year to all of you,” she added.

Alaya will be seen sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan in Freddy.

(With ANI inputs)

