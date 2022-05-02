Ali Fazal: For me, Eid means being with family

Having just wrapped up the shoot of his next, actor Ali Fazal is looking forward to festive celebrations. “For me, Eid means being with family. And this year, I will be with my granny in Lucknow,” he shares, adding he doesn’t have any “elaborate plans “ for Eid though.

Fazal explains that for most people, Eid is “a quiet affair” mainly being with family and enjoying a feast. But with the last two years of the pandemic restricting movement and altering usual festive plans of many, he is happy to see that things have changed since then and this year, Eid will be without restrictions.

“Of course, people couldn’t meet family members or visit each other’s homes or pray at the mosque due to restrictions for the last two years and now that things are much better. I am glad that everyone will be able to celebrate and meet their loved ones. Though, my family and I will still have a quiet Eid, nothing big, just close family at home. We want to remember the people who we lost in the last two years. I think the country has suffered a lot, so I am not in a great celebratory mood. I think this ‘forget and move on’ attitude that we choose to follow, is so easy. Hopefully, we will be able to put aside these feelings and be with each other, eat good food,” philosophies the Mirzapur actor, who lost his mother and maternal grandfather in the last two years.

Fazal, who was shooting for his Hollywood project Kandahar in Saudi Arabia, did feels “blessed” to have done the Umrah this year. He recalls “the lovely spiritual experience” and adds he prayed for his mum and grandfather.

Talking about memories of Eid, Fazal remembers the good times with his grandfather and says, “Celebrating the festival with my Nana used to be really memorable. We would go to a mosque together and we had certain rituals that I would look forward to. Every year, I would be in Lucknow spending Eid with him, at the cost of not celebrating with my dad or other family members. Eid is always about buying new clothes and dressing up and Ramzan is the whole long month of fasting which ends in flourish and feast. We have had those. As a kid, I remember many family members coming together and celebrating Eid usually at your house,” he ends.

