Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor work together on a new ad, fans say ‘love is in the air’. See pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding in April made headlines for days. Weeks after photos and videos from their wedding celebrations took over social media, new images of Alia and Ranbir from a recent shoot are being widely shared online. In the behind-the-scenes photos, the actors are seen posing together, as they film a new advertisement. Read more: Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's video with baby, calls it 'full vibe'

In their new photos together, which were shared on paparazzi and fan accounts on Instagram, Alia and Ranbir are dressed in white festive attire, as they pose in front of the camera. In some of his solo shots from the ad shoot, Ranbir is dressed casually in a red jumper and beige pants. Alia is also seen in an orange and yellow outfit in some of the photos. While Alia and Ranbir kept their relationship private for the initial years, the actors have been spotted together in the past couple of years, after they started work on their first film together, Brahmastra.

Alia and Ranbir became a topic of interest ever since their first public outing together, at actor Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. After which, Ranbir went on record to confirm his relationship with Alia. On April 14, 2022, Alia and Ranbir married in a beautiful intimate ceremony at their residence in Mumbai, surrounded by close friends and family members. On their new photos, fans left comments, like “You look so beautiful together, please stay blessed always,” and “beautiful couple.” Another fan commented, “Love is in the air.”

Alia and Ranbir reportedly crossed paths for the first time on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black in 2005, where Ranbir was serving as an assistant director. However, the two would be seen together on screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming film, Brahmastra. It is said to be the first of three films in a supernatural fantasy trilogy, and is set to release in September 2022. Apart from Alia and Ranbir, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Prateik Babbar, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

