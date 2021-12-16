Alia Bhatt blushes, falters as Ranbir Kapoor teases her about her connection with ‘R’. Watch video

Ranbir Kapoor teased his girlfriend Alia Bhatt about her connection with the letter R at a special event to launch the motion poster of Brahmastra on Wednesday. He seemed to be referring to a question she was asked at the trailer launch of SS Rajamouli’s RRR - if the letter R was a ‘lucky factor’ for her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The crowd cheered as Ranbir wanted to know about Alia’s relationship with the letter R. “Why do people keep asking you about R?” he asked, as she turned beetroot-red. As he prodded, she said, “Truth ye hai ki R meri life ka sabse bada (The truth is that R is the biggest),” and took a pause. “Number 8 hai,” she continued, making a reference to the number on his football jersey and his favourite number, in general.

“What does A mean to you?” Alia asked, to which Ranbir replied, “A means Amitabh Bachchan (who is acting alongside them in Brahmastra).” As she pretended to walk away, he continued to tease her some more. “In all seriousness, A means Ayan Mukerji,” he said, naming their Brahmastra director.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this month, at the trailer launch of RRR, Alia blushed as a reporter asked her if ‘R’ was lucky for her. “I am stumped, mere paas jawaab nahi hai (I don’t have an answer to your question). I am trying to be intelligent right now, I don’t have a good answer,” she said, before answering in the affirmative. “R is a lovely alphabet, but so is A,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also see: Ranbir Kapoor gets asked when he will marry Alia Bhatt ‘or someone else’. Watch his reply, her reaction

Ranbir and Alia have been dating since 2017. While they have featured together in several advertisements, Brahmastra is their first film together. It is the first part of a proposed fantasy trilogy.

Brahmastra, which also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. It will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.