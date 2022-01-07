Alia Bhatt flaunts 'boyfriend' Ranbir Kapoor's ‘photography skills’ with pics from New Years holiday

On Friday, actor Alia Bhatt shared a series of pictures of herself on Instagram. Alia also mentioned that the pictures were clicked by her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, “Casually flexing my boyfriend’s photography skills." In the pictures, Alia is seen looking at the camera as she smiles, in another one she is clicked looking away from the camera.

Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor reacted to the picture as she dropped heart and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section. Alia's friend, fashion designer Tanya Gharvi wrote “Dimples” along with a heart emoji. One fan commented, “You look so pretty. No doubt why Ranbir turned into your photographer. lots of love.”

The pictures come from Alia and Ranbir's New Year trip. The couple went to Kenya’s Masai Mara to spend New Year's eve together.

Earlier, Alia shared some more pictures from the trip on Instagram. She captioned the photos, “Giving 2022 some Hakuna Matata energy. Stay safe, smile .. be simple and love more!!!!! happy new year."

Neetu dropped heart emoji's in the comments section, while Alia's mother actor Soni Razdan commented, “Wise words my darling.” Actor Arjun Kapoor called the couple, “Nadaan Parindey” in the comments section.

Alia and Ranbir started dating back in 2017, shortly after they started working on the film Brahmastra. The film's director Ayan Mukerji recently revealed during the poster launch that he directed the couple to refrain from making appearances together.

Ayan said, "To be honest when we started our film, I thought this is the best casting- Ranbir and Alia, powerhouses. It was just too good. Then Ranbir and Alia became very good friends, then very very very good friends in life, then more than friends. So then, I didn't want the whole world to see them for these 4 years. I didn't want anyone to see them till my film had not come out. So, Lots of things haven’t happened in their lives because every time they went out together, I would be sitting at the back saying 'you all are ruining my film. Please don't go anywhere.' It feels good now that we can share them."

Brahmastra, a three-part series, has been in the making for years now. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars actors Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia. Brahmastra will release on September 9, 2022.

