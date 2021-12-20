Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of her bedroom as she chills with pet cat Edward. See pic

On Monday actor Alia Bhatt shared a picture from her bedroom on Instagram. In the photo, the actor gave a closer look at the details of her room.

Posting a picture with her white Persian cat named Edward, Alia wrote: “IRL (in real life)," she also added a monkey emoji in the caption.

In the selfie, Alia was seen lying down on her bed with her cat Edward, as both of them looked at the camera. The photo gave a better view of Alia's bedroom, which showcased a Victorian style copper-coloured mirror with two lamps on both sides. The walls were of light pink shade.

Actor Huma Qureshi dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. One fan said, “Kitna sundar bedroom hai (Your bedroom is so pretty).” Another one said, “You look so beautiful.” While one fan pulled her leg and wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor billi kaise bann gaya? (How did Ranbir Kapoor turn into a cat?)”

The photo comes after Alia wrapped up her Hyderabad tour with her boyfriend and co-actor Ranbir Kapoor, and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji for their upcoming film Brahmastra. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia.

As reported by Variety, Brahmastra focuses on Shiva (Ranbir) and his journey of discovering the great power within. Speaking with the publication, director Ayan Mukerji had said, “Brahmastra, is very inspired by Indian mythology and Indian culture and set in the modern world with modern characters, so in many ways, it is modern mythology of our own. And in that modern spectrum, Mr. Bachchan plays the role of what Professor Dumbledore is to Harry Potter, or what Gandalf the wizard is to Frodo Baggins — he plays the wise teacher guide, who helps Shiva’s character to actualise his powers and find his destiny.” Brahmastra is slated to release on September 9, 2022.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's film RRR which will release on January 7, 2022. The film also stars Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran. Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi in the pipeline. The film also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles and while Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi will have cameo appearances.

