Alia Bhatt on rumours of marrying Ranbir Kapoor: ‘A lot of other people were getting married, so…’

Alia Bhatt addressed rumours suggesting that she and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor are planning to tie the knot soon. She said that a couple should only get married when they are individually comfortable with the idea and it will ‘happen in due time’ for them.

Ranbir and Alia have been in a relationship since 2017. They fell in love during the making of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which has seen several delays in production due to the heavy VFX work and the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Alia was asked if it bothers her that at times, she is in the news for marriage rumours with Ranbir instead of her work. “I don’t know, or maybe I just don’t remember it bothering me. I feel like it’s something that just happened because a lot of other people were getting married, so it was like, ‘oh, if you are a couple, then you should be getting married.’ I always believe it should be led by feeling and it should be done at the right time whenever you feel comfortable, and by you, I mean by me and him individually,” she said.

“There is no denying that there is a lot of love there and I think he is one of the most fascinating people I have in my life in terms of the way I respect him, the love I have for him, the support he is to me, the kind of person he is. There is a lot to love and I am sure he has great things to say about me as well. But all shall happen in due time and I promise you…or maybe I won’t, it’s too soon…that when I am getting married, the world will know,” she added.

Brahmastra, which marks Ranbir and Alia’s first film together, is the first in a proposed fantasy trilogy. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. It is set to hit the theatres on September 9.

