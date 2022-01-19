Alia Bhatt poses with ‘sun and flowers' in new batch of pics but can you decode Arjun Kapoor's comment?

On Wednesday, actor Alia Bhatt shared a series of photos on Instagram. Actor Arjun Kapoor reacted to the pictures.

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, “Hangies with the sun & this flower.” In the first few pictures, Alia made a flower her prop and smiled while looking at the camera. In the last one, she posed with a leaf.

Arjun Kapoor commented on the photo and wrote, “In da Baug." Many people reacted to Arjun comment. One person wrote, “@arjunkapoor didn't understand but let's just pretend it's something dope.” While another one wrote, “She is in Alibaug right now..he meant both the location and baag (garden) very smartly.” Alia's friend Orhan Awatramani commented, “Are heavens kisses.”

One fan complimented Alia and wrote, “Not sure which flower to notice.” Another fan said, “You are my always favourite with makeup or without makeup.” Other fans praised Alia by calling her “beautiful,” “lovely,” “mesmerising,” “refreshing" and much more.

Alia, who is currently dating actor Ranbir Kapoor, earlier posted pictures from their New Year vacation in Kenya’s Masai Mara. The couple has been busy lately in promoting their upcoming film Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial is in works for years now. The film will also star actors Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia. Brahmastra will release on September 9, 2022.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's film RRR which will release on January 7, 2022. The film also stars Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran. Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi in the pipeline, which stars actors Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. Actors Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi will have cameo appearances in the film.

