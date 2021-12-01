Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor star in Ayan's Brahmastra BTS pics, frustrated fans say 'release nahi kar sakte toh bata do'

Ayan Mukherji has released another bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Brahmastra. The long-delayed movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and others.

The first picture shows Ayan with Alia and Ranbir in front of him. All of them are sitting on a patch of artificial grass. Next to Ranbir is what appears to be a serving of omelette. The second picture shows Ayan with Amitabh Bachchan. The veteran actor is seen in brown leather jacket with bruises and wounds on his face. The third photo is with Nagarjuna Akkineni and the fourth is a silhouette of Ayan and Mouni Roy. Sharing the photos, Ayan wrote, “Flashes of Time (2)! #steppingoutofacocoon #thetimefeelsright #brahmastra.”

Fans bombarded the comments with pleas to release the movie soon. While some pleaded with him, others issued less warm threats. “Bhai kab release karoge? Next panchvarshiya yojna me (Brother, when will you release it? In the next five-year plan)?” Another wrote, “If possible, also release the damn film instead of keeping your audience waiting for over 7 years with the same nonsense and posting pictures once in a while to pacify them. Release nahi kar sakte toh bata do (let us know if you cannot release it).” “Enough of these BTS pics. We want a release date with a poster,” commented another.

Brahmastra is a three-part epic fantasy film series starring Ranbir in the lead. The film has been in production since 2018 and delayed multiple times, first due to additional post-production work and then due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Uday Shankar (chairman, Star and Disney India) revealed at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 that the film was made on a budget even bigger than ₹300 crore.

“Any movie like that, the experience that it seeks to create, needs to straddle across everything. It cannot be denied that most intense experience that only a theatre can generate,” he said.