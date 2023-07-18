Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh twin in black as they reach Delhi for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promotions. Watch

After Gujarat, actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh reached Delhi for the promotions of their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Taking to Instagram late on Monday night, a paparazzi posted a video of the duo exiting the Delhi airport. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt poses for paparazzi, Ranveer Singh waves at fans as they fly out of Mumbai) Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt at Delhi airport.

Alia and Ranveer in Delhi

In the clip, Alia and Ranveer Singh walked together towards their car. For the travel, both of them opted for black outfits. Ranveer was seen in a black T-shirt and matching pants. He also carried a laptop with him and wore sunglasses.

Alia wore a black shirt and trousers. She carried a bag with her. Both Alia and Ranveer wore sliders and masks on their face. The duo didn't interact with the paparazzi but got in their car and left the airport. Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "Geniue people." A comment read, "Love them."

Alia and Ranveer's new song will be out on Tuesday

Alia and Ranveer started the promotions of their film in Vadodara. They travelled to the city on Monday. Their new song Ve Kamleya will release on Tuesday. The duo will launch their new track in the presence of Delhites. On Monday, the makers shared the song's poster.

In the poster, Alia sat on Ranveer's lap and looked at each other. Unveiling the poster, Ranveer took to Instagram and wrote, "Surprise surprise! Packaged with prem (love), #VeKamleya, another love song from this kahaani (story) will be out tomorrow." This will be the film's third track after Tum Kya Mile and What Jhumka.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending filmmaker Karan Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music. The film is directed by Karan Johar. It stars veteran stars including Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be out in theatres on July 28.

The trailer of the film was recently released and gave glimpses of the lives of Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer) and Rani Chatterjee (Alia), whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. They fall in love but soon realise that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to switch and live with each other families to impress them.

